CEDAR FALLS — Concerns over racial disparities aren’t unique to Waterloo.
In November, the financial commentary website 24/7 Wall St. ran a report calling the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area the worst place for black Americans to live.
A local pastor brought concerns about the report to the Cedar Falls City Council on Monday night and pushed for the community to work with Waterloo to find solutions.
“I like how consistent we are about our strengths. The Wall Street 24/7 report demonstrates that we have a consistent weakness that needs to be addressed,” said the Rev. David Kivett of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church. “This is not a Waterloo problem; this is a Cedar Valley problem.”
Last week a pastor voiced similar concerns to the Waterloo City Council, which inspired Kivett to speak to the Cedar Falls’ council.
“I thought I would bookend that by being a pastor here in Cedar Falls to come and address you,” Kivett said. “It is a significant challenge, and it is a challenge for us.”
The November report ranked metro areas around the United States based on racial disparities in unemployment, education, incarceration rates, health outcomes, income levels and other factors.
Kivett suggested Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart put together a task force to study the issue.
Brown said he’s discussed ways to decrease any disparities with the Cedar Falls Human Rights Committee.
“They are going to ramp up their efforts,” Brown said.
Brown also said he’d engage with businesses and continue to have conversations with Hart on the issue.
“I’m committed to doing my best as a pastor and citizen to do what I can to bridge those gaps,” Kivett said.
