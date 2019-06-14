{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Rev. Mary Robinson vented her frustration before the Waterloo City Council this week over a perceived lack of action to address racism in the community.

Robinson remains troubled by a report by the financial commentary website 24/7 Wall St., which called the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area the worst place for black Americans to live.

“What hurt us the most in the African-American community was the silence of the council,” said Robinson, pastor at All Nations Community Church. “What we had asked (last year) was that the council address the public and reassure us in the community … about the things that were in that report.”

Mayor Quentin Hart and several council members acknowledged the city needs to be more visible in its efforts to combat the issues raised in the 24/7 report.

“You’re right, we do need to speak up, and we will do that,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon.

Councilman Pat Morrissey called for a socio-economic assessment of the community, which looks at income, housing, infrastructure and other disparities comparing the five city wards.

“If we want to address 24/7 then we need to understand where we are as a city,” he said.

The report published in November 2018 ranked metro areas based on the gap between white and black residents in terms of unemployment, education, incarceration rates, health disparities, income levels and other factors.

One of the most alarming statistics, according to the most recently available U.S. Census estimates for 2017, put metro-wide unemployment at 4 percent for white residents and 19.7 percent for African-Americans.

Hart, who suggested a public proclamation on the issue may be forthcoming, said any perceived silence from City Hall does not mean nothing is being done to create a more inclusive community.

“We have a number of people out here stepping up to take a lead,” Hart said. “It’s great to see so many people in the community coming forward and asking what they can do to help.”

The Black Hawk County Health Department is taking a lead in addressing the health disparities between ethnic groups in the area using resources from a $125,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation.

Grow Cedar Valley, formerly the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, has a committee that has been working since 2013 to promote full inclusion in the local business community.

Another group working through IowaWORKS also is addressing the issue and will be hosting a community forum next week to talk about challenges with unemployment, minority hiring, work force re-entry from prison and other issues.

The forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., will feature leaders from the Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo, Mich., who will share measures they took to break down similar barriers in their city.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to debra.hodges-harmon@iwd.iowa.gov.

