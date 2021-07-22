Passengers rebounding at Waterloo Airport, director hopes for return to better flight times

WATERLOO — Passengers are returning to Waterloo Regional Airport in decent numbers, and the airport director hopes to secure more favorable flight times to coax even more fliers back.
Keith Kaspari said departures on the daily 9:45 a.m. flight are doing well, as are arrivals on the 6:07 p.m. flight. Around 42 to 44 passengers were aboard a 50-seat plane for on each flight Tuesday.
But just 14 arrived on the morning flight from Chicago at 9:07 a.m. and 16 departed from Waterloo at 6:45 p.m. That worries Kaspari.
“It’s a gross imbalance,” he told the airport commission Wednesday. He’s spoken to a representative with American Airlines, Waterloo’s sole provider, who “understands Waterloo does not have a very attractive flight schedule.”
Nonetheless, passengers have ticked up dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated business and pleasure travel.
Nearly 1,400 passengers arrived or departed from Waterloo in June, a vast improvement over June 2020, when only 352 passengers made a trip. But that’s below June 2019 levels, when just shy of 2,000 passengers used the Waterloo airport, according to data provided by Kaspari.
Waterloo needs planes to be at least 80% full on both inbound and outbound flights for a year before the airline will consider adding a third flight or a second location besides Chicago, Kaspari noted.
If he had a magic wand, that would include adding an early afternoon flight to Chicago, and maybe an early morning flight to Dallas, the corporate headquarters for American Airlines and “a nice second hub destination,” Kaspari said.
“We are so reliant as a small airport operator on the schedule that we receive from the airline,” Kaspari said. “American recognizes that ALO currently has a difficult schedule, but they are working towards eventually getting us a much-improved schedule.”
Kaspari said he would prefer American revert to pre-COVID flight times of 6:20 a.m. departure, 12:50 p.m. arrival, 1:15 p.m. departure and 9:45 p.m. arrival daily to recoup passenger numbers. But he knows airlines right now are having a difficult time finding pilots and other staff.
The airport board agreed the schedule needed to change.
“What does it take to ensure we have a good schedule, or at least better than we have now?” asked board chair Arlene Humble. “This isn’t doing any good for the community.”
Board member Gwenne Berry said the airline should help, or at least tell the board what it can do to improve its chances, like advertising.
“People are going to look for a much more convenient flight, and they’re going to look somewhere else to get it,” she said. “We can’t succeed if they don’t help us a little bit.”