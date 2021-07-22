Passengers rebounding at Waterloo Airport, director hopes for return to better flight times

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If he had a magic wand, that would include adding an early afternoon flight to Chicago, and maybe an early morning flight to Dallas, the corporate headquarters for American Airlines and “a nice second hub destination,” Kaspari said.

“We are so reliant as a small airport operator on the schedule that we receive from the airline,” Kaspari said. “American recognizes that ALO currently has a difficult schedule, but they are working towards eventually getting us a much-improved schedule.”

Kaspari said he would prefer American revert to pre-COVID flight times of 6:20 a.m. departure, 12:50 p.m. arrival, 1:15 p.m. departure and 9:45 p.m. arrival daily to recoup passenger numbers. But he knows airlines right now are having a difficult time finding pilots and other staff.

The airport board agreed the schedule needed to change.

“What does it take to ensure we have a good schedule, or at least better than we have now?” asked board chair Arlene Humble. “This isn’t doing any good for the community.”

Board member Gwenne Berry said the airline should help, or at least tell the board what it can do to improve its chances, like advertising.