Part of Sulentic Park dedicated as park space

WATERLOO — After three years of asking to keep a sliver of Sulentic Park part of the park, neighbors were rewarded with the dedication of 1.49 acres of green space.

The land will remain park space after a unanimous City Council decision Monday.

Those living near the park have been working toward this since 2019, resident Ellen Vanderloo said at the meeting.

“It’s a very small park, but it’s heavily used,” she noted. “I can’t tell you how strongly we feel to have this remain as park land.”

The city of Waterloo purchased the lot from Waterloo Community Schools at a cost of $1 in 2013.

Then, three years ago, dozens of residents packed a Leisure Services Commission meeting to support keeping sections of Prairie Grove, Castle Hill and Sulentic parks as greenspace rather than being used for housing development. More than 1,800 residents signed petitions in support.

On Monday, Councilor John Chiles was apprehensive at first to formally dedicate the park land to Leisure Services, saying “this is a good location for potential housing.” After Vanderloo’s comments, he changed his opinion.

“That’s what I needed to hear, that this is what the neighborhood wants,” Chiles said.

The council also approved a redemption fee of $55.62 for pet owners retrieving their animals from the Cedar Bend Humane Society. On July 1, 2025, the fee will rise to $57.30. This comes after the council approved an amendment to the animal control services agreement with the humane society to change the fee to $18.54 per day, or a three-day hold of $55.62.

“This will recoup what the city’s cost is to the humane society,” Traffic Operations Director Sandie Greco said.

In other business the council approved:

A change to the city’s municipal golf rate fee schedule for the 2023 season. The discount for adults will be $25 for cash and $26 for credit or debit. Adult season tickets will climb to $900 for cash and $935.91 for credit or debit. There is a 3.99% card fee for every transaction.

A change in rates for shelter rentals in Waterloo parks, effective Jan. 1. Currently, shelters are reserved for $15 for a half-day and $30 for a full day. Now, for the three major shelters – Hope Martin, Exchange and Cedar Vista – it will be $120 for a reservation. Nine other shelters will be $60 for a reservation. That includes those at Byrnes (three shelters), Furgerson-Fields, Gates, Lafayette, Maywood, Springview and Sullivan parks. There will be no half-day rentals.

A resolution awarding a contract to B&B Lawn Care Inc. in the amount of $28.48 for a snow removal per lot per snow event for city-owned lots acquired through Iowa Code 657A.

The sale of 1.37 acres of city-owned property located next to 2122 West Ridgeway Ave. to Kwik Trip Inc. in the amount of $50,000.