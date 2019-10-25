CEDAR FALLS — Candidates for Cedar Falls City Council and mayor defined their positions on parking, College Hill surveillance cameras and the public safety officer program Thursday night.
The candidates had a break from questions about the public safety officer program for the most part during a forum held by the League of Women Voters. Most questions came from about 70 people at the Cedar Falls Community Center and focused a variety of issues.
The candidates discussed whether putting a parking ramp in downtown Cedar Falls would be a good idea, whether surveillance cameras should be placed beyond College Hill and the PSO program.
At-large
At-large candidates Nick Taiber, David Sires and Nate Didier had slightly different takes on parking issues.
Taiber had pushed for a parking study when he was previously on the City Council, and doesn’t think the city needs a parking ramp downtown yet.
Sires said the city should’ve looked into putting a ramps in a long time ago.
Didier believes the city has done a lot to improve parking on Main Street, but said he would favor a parking ramp.
The majority of the at-large candidates supported expanding surveillance cameras in public areas.
Sires believes cameras are reactive, not proactive, he said. “We need a tough action on College Hill.”
Taiber said people should be informed exactly where cameras are located and only wants them in public places.
Didier supports cameras in public places as well, but warned, “There’s a fine line between individual surveillance and the right to privacy.”
The candidates differed in their opinions on the PSO program.
Taiber voted for the program when it was first implemented because it gave the city “a net gain of firefighters and police officers.” Now a labor dispute with firefighters has prevented it from being its most effective, he said.
Sires said the simplest solution is to have separate fire and police departments.
“We want a tough police department and an experienced fire department,” Sires said.
Didier doesn’t believe it is a union issue. He thinks the problem is the city isn’t being transparent about the program.
“That’s more troubling than the safety aspect,” Didier said.
Ward 2
Ward 2 candidates Susan deBuhr, incumbent, and Derick Rogers faced off on the same issues.
Both said more information is needed on parking before anything is decided.
The city recently finished parking studies of downtown and College Hill, and deBuhr wants to implement the study findings before spending money.
Rogers is concerned with how a parking ramp would fit in with other buildings downtown.
“I would be for it as long it makes sense and other alternatives have been looked at,” Rogers said.
When it comes to surveillance cameras, Rogers and deBuhr supported expanding them, but Rogers wanted to know the cost.
But the two Ward 2 candidates differed completely on the PSO program.
“I believe in public safety,” deBuhr said. “The model has allowed us to have more police officers and more emergency responders.”
Rogers said opposition to the PSO program inspired him to run. He thinks there are a lot of things about the program citizens aren’t being told about, he said.
Ward 4
Ward 4 candidates Tom Blanford, incumbent, Simon Harding and Fred Perryman expressed concerns about the financial ramifications of a parking ramp.
Harding asked where money for a parking ramp would come from.
Perryman called for more shuttle bus use, because “building a parking garage at this point doesn’t seem feasible,” he said.
Blanford said the city may get to the point where a parking ramp is needed, but other solutions must be considered first.
On the subject of surveillance cameras, Perryman and Harding agreed cameras are not an effective solution. Blanford said cameras aren’t the only solution, but are an effective tool in the larger effort to reduce crime on College Hill and other parts of Cedar Falls.
The PSO program also pitted Perryman and Harding against Blanford.
Both Perryman and Harding want to see separate fire and police departments.
“You want people who are experts in their field,” Perryman said.
Harding also expressed worries over the city’s transparency about the program.
Blanford asked how advocates of splitting up the departments would pay for it.
“I am certain this program makes us safer,” Blanford said. “It’s a long-term strategy to keep us physically and economically safer.”
Mayor
Mayoral candidates Jim Brown, incumbent, Rob Green and Jim Skaine offered different solutions to the city’s parking problems.
The parking study has opened up more parking opportunities, Brown said.
Skaine said the city should build a number of parking ramps throughout the downtown area.
Green also supported ramps as part of a public and private project.
Brown and Green both said surveillance cameras are valuable as long as they are placed in public areas, but Skaine said they can lead to something more sinister.
“I think they’re an overreaction,” Skaine said. “The idea of needing cameras reminds me of ‘1984.’”
The issue that really set the candidates apart was the PSO program.
Brown noted the program began as a way to supplement firefighters.
“We had 12 firefighters leave under the false assumption that we weren’t safe,” Brown said.
To replace those firefighters the city found experienced replacements who are also PSOs, Brown said.
Green has pushed for a public safety plan to map the next five years of the department.
“I have huge concerns with how this plan is being implemented,” Green said.
Skaine wants to stop cross-training and separate the departments altogether.
“The PSO model is a disaster,” Skaine said.
