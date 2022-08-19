Parking restrictions to be in full effect north of Waverly-Shell Rock High School

WAVERLY — New public parking restrictions will be in place north of Waverly-Shell Rock High School come the first day of classes Tuesday.

Principal David Fox welcomes the “safety compromise.” It’s one his school will gladly accommodate.

The restrictions – involving Sunset Street, Iowa Street, Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest – were unanimously adopted by the Waverly City Council on Monday.

They may come at the expense of students who find it “more convenient” to park on those streets to be closer to a school entrance, although they will still have the option on one side of the roads.

The ordinance eliminates instances where cars can be parked on both sides.

The restrictions come in response to neighbor complaints. Officials argue they are being put in place out of safety and to alleviate traffic congestion.

Fox termed the changes a “compromise” because he preferred parking not be permitted at all. But he recognizes that it’s difficult to advocate for taking away parking in front of someone’s house or to enforce a ban just on non-residents.

“I don’t think it will pose an obstacle,” said Fox. “We have the spots in our school parking lot.”

The new ordinance enacts a complete parking ban on the east side of Sunset Street between Second and Fourth avenues southwest; on the west side of Iowa Street between Second and Fourth avenues southwest; and on the north side of Third Avenue Southwest between Sunset and Iowa streets.

Additionally, it will be unlawful to leave a vehicle unattended for more than two hours, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while school is in session on Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Before the new legislation was introduced, the old restrictions included both sides of Sunset and Iowa streets, but a person was allowed to leave a car there, as long as it did not span more than two hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday while school was in session.

The former restrictions on Sunset and Iowa streets only applied to the blocks between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest, not all the way up to Second Avenue Southwest. There also weren’t any restrictions along Third Avenue Southwest.

The new Fourth Avenue Southwest restrictions are essentially the same as the old.

Whenever two cars were on both sides of the roads in those areas, Fox said it was not conducive to two lanes of traffic – which got “tense” when students arrived or left for school by foot or by vehicle, in addition to other bus and parent traffic.

“It’s our expectation they park in the school parking lot,” said Fox, acknowledging the school can’t force students to park there if it’s legal to have their vehicles on public streets.

School administration will make students aware of the new restrictions during an opening week slide show, he said.

“I think our students will willingly comply,” Fox said. “ … I think it’s a case of something we should have put in place before.”

Eleven new permanent signs will be posted between Sunset and Iowa streets as well as Third Avenue Southwest by the first day of school, said Justin McGlaun, public works director.

And Police Chief Richard Pursell said there will be “red flags” initially attached to them to bring them to people’s attention.

Along with school administrators reaching out to students and the legal notice of the ordinance change in the local newspaper, Pursell said the department will post a reminder on its Facebook page.

Because of all the outreach, he said the department will begin issuing parking tickets right away. City code indicates parking fines start at $10 but rise to $20 if not paid within 30 days and to $30 if not paid within 60 days.

Earlier this month, the council slightly modified the now-adopted ordinance detailing restrictions on Iowa and Sunset streets as well as Third Avenue Southwest to make them year-round rather than just during the school months.