Parking ramp proposed for downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A proposal to build a ramp at Third and State streets could add 90-100 parking spaces downtown.

Staff is seeking City Council support to develop a public-private partnership agreement on the proposal during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting. Plans would include building a two-level parking ramp with first floor retail space. Under the proposal, the city would move to systemwide paid parking to fund ramp operations.

The committee of the whole meeting is set for 5:25 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. council meeting. Both will be held by video conference.

The public can watch the meetings on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.