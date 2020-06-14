Parking ramp proposed for downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A proposal to build a ramp at Third and State streets could add 90-100 parking spaces downtown.
Staff is seeking City Council support to develop a public-private partnership agreement on the proposal during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting. Plans would include building a two-level parking ramp with first floor retail space. Under the proposal, the city would move to systemwide paid parking to fund ramp operations.
The committee of the whole meeting is set for 5:25 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. council meeting. Both will be held by video conference.
The public can watch the meetings on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
River Place Properties, already involved in development of five buildings and a plaza along State Street, would construct the estimated $5.6 million parking ramp and storefronts by Dec. 31, 2022. The facility, with 6,000 square feet of retail space, would be located at 123 E. Third St. and 305 State St. The ramp portion would be leased for $1 annually to the city, which would cover costs related to operating it.
Other committee business includes interviewing a potential Planning and Zoning Commission member and hearing a presentation on the Cedar Falls High School site.
Business during the 7 p.m. meeting includes:
- Bids for the sale of $3.43 million in general obligation loan notes to help fund a series of infrastructure expenses and equipment purchases.
- Possible reconsideration of an agreement with consulting firm Perkins & Will approved two week earlier to develop a resilience or sustainability plan for the city.
- Purchases of a combination dump truck/snow plow for $152,433 and a side load garbage truck for $205,033.
- A professional services agreement not to exceed $516,800 with Foth Infrastructure & Environment for Union Road reconstruction.
- A site plan for a new Community Trust & Bank building at 312 W. First St.
- A series of resolutions related to city employee medical and dental insurance plans.
