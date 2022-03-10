Parking prohibited on Greyhound Drive; Top Notch to build along Warp Drive; scooter area could expand

WATERLOO — The city will ban parking on a street that has become a free-for-all for tractor-trailers, though some worry it will lead to more parking on side streets.

Greyhound Drive, which has in recent years served as the overflow of semi parking from nearby Love’s Travel Stop, will no longer allow parking on either side at any time, the City Council decided unanimously on Monday.

The parking, which clogs the street, has become a “safety issue,” according to Sandie Greco, the city’s traffic operations director, who noted trucks park there “all hours of the day and night.”

“There is a visibility concern for vehicles and trucks safety turning onto Greyhound from driveways and intersecting streets,” she wrote in a council memo.

The council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance to ban parking along both sides of Greyhound Drive in September, but declined to waive the second and third readings, which would immediately have put the ordinance on the books. Council members said they preferred to wait and work with Love’s as well as developer Harold Youngblut, who owns land in the area.

The council passed the second and third readings Monday night, adopting the ordinance and putting it into immediate effect.

“I’m great with semis not being able to park there because, No. 1, safety issues, and No. 2, the trash,” Youngblut told the council.

But Councilor Dave Boesen worried truckers — needing someplace close to stop for the night — would instead make use of side streets like Athens and Cyclone Drive.

“Those streets are a lot narrower than Greyhound,” Boesen said. “I think we’re going to move the problem.”

Greco noted a plan to address the problem on side streets would “be brought back” to council in the near future, without elaborating.

In other business, the council:

Unanimously approved the sale of property for $1 and a $250,000 development agreement with Top Notch Tile and Construction to construct a 4,800 square-foot building along the east side of the newly constructed Warp Drive.

The agreement specifies the potential future construction of another 7,200 square-foot building in Phase 2, as well as the option to construct two other commercial buildings of 4,800 and 7,200 square feet each in a third and fourth phase.

Per the agreement, Top Notch must begin construction of Phase 1 within six months and complete it within 14 months, and must reach a minimum actual value of $250,000. In exchange for completing Phase 2 within 12 months, the city will provide 50% tax rebates for the first five years above and beyond that $250,000 value.

Phase 3 and 4, if built, could also be eligible for rebates, said Planning Director Noel Anderson.

The business, owned by Justin Schmitz of Waterloo, will be the first along Warp Drive, adding to the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, which has 400 acres and access to the Canadian National rail line and the Waterloo Regional Airport.

Heard a preliminary plan about expanding the riding area for electric scooters to include areas north of Franklin Street.

The scooters, owned and operated by national companies Bird and Helbiz and allowed in Waterloo since last June, have been “something fun to do” downtown, said Jessica Rucker, director of Main Street Waterloo.

“There’s more to the scooters, though,” Rucker said, noting for some, they are necessary transportation.

In discussions with stakeholders, Rucker identified areas of the Walnut Neighborhood where scooters would be allowed. Two plans were devised — one that would add an area bordered by East Fourth, Dane and Clay streets, and another that would expand even further to East Fourth, Newell and east of Highway 63.

The larger option would “really connect Sullivan Park to downtown, especially with the Veterans Way project,” Rucker said, noting she was in conversations with the two scooter companies.

Councilor Nia Wilder, a frequent scooter rider last summer, said she would appreciate being able to cross Franklin and travel further. But she and others also worried about riders crossing the train tracks near the rail yard, wondering whether the companies could force riders off the scooters to walk them across the tracks instead.

“It’ll be a good question to find out,” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “We can’t be the only place with railroad tracks.”

