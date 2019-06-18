CEDAR FALLS — The City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit parking on portions of Panther Lane on Monday.
The ordinance comes in response to a survey the city sent to property owners on Panther Lane from the pedestrian bridge to its southern terminus near the University of Northern Iowa campus, according to city documents.
The ordinance restricts parking on the east side of Panther Lane, on the west side of University Avenue to the south leg of Starbeck Circle and on the west side from the south curb line of Starview Drive south for 40 feet.
Karen Shelton, a Panther Lane resident who previously spoke about parking, was in favor of the ordinance.
“We made a simple short request (to prohibit parking) from Starview Drive to the bridge,” Shelton said. “The staff is so enthusiastic and does their job so well that we not only got from Starview Drive to the bridge, we got clear back up to Springbrook.”
Shelton was happy with the increased parking restriction.
The council also voted to create an environmental task force based on recommendations from a report by the University of Northern Iowa Conservation Corps. A presentation was given by Eric Giddens, state senator and Center for Energy and Environmental Education outreach coordinator.
The City Council will determine members of the task force at a later date. Giddens suggested it be created and have recommendations in time for the city’s next goal-setting meeting in about four months.
Giddens applauded efforts by the city to decrease its carbon footprint, but noted more needs to be done.
Several members of the Cedar Valley were present for the presentation, including Carol Yates and state Rep. Bob Kressig.
“We’re in an emergency time,” Yates said.
