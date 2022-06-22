Parking lots projects going forward at Waterloo Regional Airport

WATERLOO — Passengers at the Waterloo Regional Airport will see some changes after the City Council Monday approved the go-ahead for two projects.

In the parking lot, a nearly $2.2 million project will add coverings for cars and passengers. The money comes from the Iowa Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds – a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The project will add covered canopies with LED lighting at the entrance and exit of the parking lot, as well as over 60 parking spots, including handicap spots.

The entrance canopy structure is expected to cost $205,000 and the exit canopy is expected to cost $503,750. The covered parking structures are estimated to cost about $1.1 million.

Another part of the project includes the rehabilitation of the passenger parking lot asphalt pavement. The project will use $200,000 of Federal Aviation Administration-approved Land Release Funds. The projects will be in phases so the parking lot can remain in use.

The funds are available for airports to use in either terminal construction or renovation, hangar structure construction, or parking structures.

The council also approved preliminary plans and set a date for bids for the continuation of the airport’s rehabilitation to its aircraft hangar storage facility. The project will include an interior renovation of office spaces as well as replacement of outdated fixtures and appliances. The work is expected to take 270 days, or about nine months.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari said he hopes the project will lead to office suites being leased out, which would increase revenue for the airport.

There will be a public hearing on the renovation at 5:30 p.m. July 18 in the City Council chambers.

Coming to the airport later this month is an advanced security scanner that will feature 3D imaging. The new technology will provide explosives detection and is supposed to help the Transportation Security Administration better detect possible threats in carry-ons.

"I am please that officials ... selected Waterloo Regional Airport for this improvement," Kaspari said. "This up-gauge of equipment at the passenger security checkpoint continues the plan for DHS and Transportation Security Administration officials for additional improvement to ALO-Waterloo's security technology."

The TSA is installing the scanner Monday, and it should be operational by the end of Thursday.

Kaspari is asking passengers to allow for additional time to pass through the checkpoint during the four day period because all carry-on bags will be required to be searched by hand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0