CEDAR FALLS — Public safety officers are now authorized by their union to work 24-hour shifts, similar to a firefighter’s schedule.
The change was accepted by the City Council at a special session Wednesday.
The council also authorized a parking study covering the College Hill area.
Teamsters Union local No.238, the Cedar Falls police union, had unanimously voted to allow PSOs to work 24-hour firefighting shifts. Mayor Jim Brown pushed for the special session to expedite the change.
At least six PSOs are interested in moving to the fire department, and four open positions can now be filled immediately, said Jeff Olson, public safety director.
“There are going to be two council members gone on Monday night, so this gives them an opportunity to be here, and the opportunity to set things in motion to possibly get some more firefighters transferred to the fire station,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines.
Rob Green, council member at-large, opposed the special session and motioned to have both items deferred until Monday’s regular council session. Both motions failed.
Green and several members of the public objected to the afternoon meeting, noting jobs prevented some members of the public from attending.
“I just want to say that by holding this meeting at 3:30 p.m. we’re limiting the ability of the public to participate in this discussion, and I believe if we took a vote now we’d be showing a lack of respect to the voices of the residents who would be impacted by this decision,” Green said.Sharon Regenold, a retired Cedar Falls fire captain, also spoke against the resolution.
“It feels to me that this administration is taking away my voice,” said Regenold.
Green said there never had been a special session during his time as a council member.
“I had assumed it would be some sort of emergency,” Green said.
Brown responded that the union’s memorandum of understanding has a requirement of a two week notice for PSOs who want to move to the fire department.
“A few of those folks indicated they might want to waive that (requirement),” Brown said.
Brown thought having the meeting could save the city a week, he said.
Mark Miller, 1st Ward council member, agreed with the need for urgency.
“Are we going to lose another firefighter tomorrow?” Miller asked. “I think ultimately this move is to make sure our community is safe and stays safe no matter what happens at the fire house.”
The council also authorized a parking study for the College Hill district. The study will be conducted by Wantman Group Inc., the same company that recently performed the downtown parking study.
