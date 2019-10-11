WATERLOO -- A portion of Park Lane near Bontrager Park will be closing for sewer repairs.
The Waterloo Engineering Department said contractors are expected to close Park Lane between West Ninth Street and Friendship Lane starting Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.