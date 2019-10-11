{{featured_button_text}}
Park Lane Closure

A stretch of Park Lane is expected to close Oct. 14 for a two- or three-week sewer repair.

WATERLOO -- A portion of Park Lane near Bontrager Park will be closing for sewer repairs.

The Waterloo Engineering Department said contractors are expected to close Park Lane between West Ninth Street and Friendship Lane starting Monday.

The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.

