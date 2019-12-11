DES MOINES — A state panel of criminal justice stakeholders convened by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will recommend simplifying the process for felons to have their voting rights restored after completing their sentence.
But the panel will not recommend Reynolds issue an executive order to automatically restore those voting rights, despite the advocacy of at least one member.
The governor’s committee on criminal justice reform Wednesday approved a series of recommendations to the governor, state agency leaders and state lawmakers.
Among them: a recommendation to better automate and institutionalize the voting rights restoration application issued to felons at the completion of their sentences.
It appears that will happen before the group’s recommendation even sees the light of day. State corrections director Beth Skinner, one of the committee’s members, said the department already has been working to make that happen, and the new process should begin operating Thursday.
Advocates have pushed for a system that informs felons, before leaving prison, of the process to restore their voting rights.
“It should be a pretty seamless process,” Skinner told reporters after the meeting.
But the committee will not recommend Reynolds take executive action to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who complete their sentences.
You have free articles remaining.
Reynolds has said her preference is to restore felons’ voting rights by amending the state constitution, a process that takes at minimum three years. Advocates for criminal justice reform have urged her to, in the meantime, sign an executive order that would accomplish the same thing. But Reynolds has resisted, saying her preference is to focus on the constitutional amendment.
Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa chapter of the NAACP and a member of the governor’s criminal justice reform committee, urged the body to include a recommendation that Reynolds issue the executive order restoring felons’ voting rights.
Other committee members balked, including Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state public defender Jeff Wright and Iowa Law Enforcement Academy director Judy Bradshaw.
“My point in this conversation was sort of, that debate is outside the scope of what we’re working on here,” Gregg told reporters after the meeting. “We’re working on, ‘OK, what can we do better right now to make the situation better for those who are leaving prison?’ And the language that we settled on, I think, does that.”
Andrews said despite the committee not supporting an executive order, she is happy with the rest of the recommendations.
“I do think that there were a number of very valuable pieces that came through this,” Andrews said. “I think while there are a lot of things that we still yet need to look at, having the opportunity to sit down and start here, it’s been a great place to start. I’m pleased.”
Other recommendations include creating a grant program to support nonprofit programs to help individuals re-enter society, coordinating educational efforts for prisoners, increasing behavioral treatment prison staff, and helping individuals close to release learn how to regain a driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.