Panel bumps up state revenue expectations

“We’re making progress; we’re making good progress but we are not back to the point where we need to be in order to get back where we were back in March,” he noted. “So the question really is, do we need economists or do we need psychiatrists to really help us determine what is going to happen because the economics may say one thing but it’s going to get down to whether or not people feel that the pandemic is coming to an end and whether or not they feel secure enough to invest their money into more goods and services.”

Panel member David Underwood said much rides on the soon-to-be-distributed COVID-19 vaccines and whether the rollout will take longer than hoped.

He predicted “it’s going to be very, very slow in the next six, seven months before we start to see a significant impact from the vaccine being deployed.”

Member Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency said uncertainty over more federal stimulus money beyond the billions of dollars that already have propped up Iowa’s economy further clouds the economic outlook.