Panel approves land use and zoning changes for new Cedar Falls High School
Panel approves land use and zoning changes for new Cedar Falls High School

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

 COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS

CEDAR FALLS — Land use and zoning changes for a planned new high school were approved Wednesday.

Cedar Falls Community Schools will construct the building on approximately 70 acres north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning of 20 acres from an agricultural to public district. That portion of the land is just east and south of the proposed 177-acre West Fork Crossing residential development. The remaining property, purchased from the University of Northern Iowa, was already properly zoned.

Commissioners also approved designating both pieces of property “schools” on the future land use map. The 20 acres was designated medium density residential while the 50 acres was designated “university.”

Both changes now head to the City Council for a public hearing and approval.

The new Cedar Falls High School is expected to open in 2024 and will replace the existing facility at 1015 Division St.

