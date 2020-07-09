Pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20 percent

Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state gaming commission, said June revenue was off about 5.5 percent from the previous year as casinos cautiously resumed operations — many with limited table games and spacing that reduced patron capacities.

Revenue was up at nine casinos in June, but down at 10 others.

Casinos in the Quad Cities, Clinton, Dubuque, Burlington and Riverside “did really well” thanks in part to an absence of competition from Illinois casinos.

But overall admissions were off by about 38 percent — a total likely impacted by a delayed reopening of the Prairie Meadows racetrack-casino in Altoona and the reopening of the Harrah’s casino in Council Bluffs until this month.

The August arrival of legal sports wagering with online betting proved to be a financial savior for many casinos, Ohorilko noted.

College and pro football seasons got sports wagering off to “a very positive” start and many casinos were seeing a surge in overall gambling activity before the pandemic.

“The numbers would have been lower had the facilities not been able to offer sports betting,” the administrator said.