Pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20 percent

DES MOINES — Casinos are back to wheeling and dealing — sort of — after the coronavirus knocked them offline for 11 weeks and caused fiscal 2020 revenue to tank by about 20% for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Preliminary estimates compiled by the state Racing & Gaming Commission showed the 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue topping $1.16 billion — strikingly lower than the nearly $1.457 billion posted last fiscal year and the record $1.47 billion in fiscal 2012.
Fiscal 2020 revenue — which plummeted when casinos were ordered to close for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was the lowest since 2006.
And the 15.5 million visitors marked the lowest admissions since 1996. Yearly admission at Iowa’s casinos had topped 23 million in some fiscal years.
“There’s no script for preparing for a pandemic,” said Wes Ehrecke, spokesman for the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the state-licensed casinos.
All 19 casinos have reopened after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted an order June 1 that had closed them and many other businesses effective March 17.
They still face capacity restrictions and public health requirements.
Ehrecke said many casinos are “just inching forward, if you will, to get to what I would call this phase of normal, but that’s certainly not the complete normal that we had before March 16.”
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state gaming commission, said June revenue was off about 5.5 percent from the previous year as casinos cautiously resumed operations — many with limited table games and spacing that reduced patron capacities.
Revenue was up at nine casinos in June, but down at 10 others.
Casinos in the Quad Cities, Clinton, Dubuque, Burlington and Riverside “did really well” thanks in part to an absence of competition from Illinois casinos.
But overall admissions were off by about 38 percent — a total likely impacted by a delayed reopening of the Prairie Meadows racetrack-casino in Altoona and the reopening of the Harrah’s casino in Council Bluffs until this month.
The August arrival of legal sports wagering with online betting proved to be a financial savior for many casinos, Ohorilko noted.
College and pro football seasons got sports wagering off to “a very positive” start and many casinos were seeing a surge in overall gambling activity before the pandemic.
“The numbers would have been lower had the facilities not been able to offer sports betting,” the administrator said.
Ohorilko said all casinos are in relatively good financial shape. Six benefited from federal Payroll Protection Program. But he noted that “it’s still really hard to tell what to expect” in the future.
“I think everyone is cautiously optimistic that everything will be OK, but it really is too early to tell how the market is going to respond,” he said.
Ehrecke said while “it’s great to be reopened,” the challenge now is to provide as much confidence as possible to patrons and employees by sanitizing, disinfecting, providing appropriate barriers, encouraging the wearing of masks and implementing other safety measures.
“I do know that there are those who are hesitant to come to a casino or to go out anywhere still, and I certainly respect that thought,” he said. “There are people who aren’t ready to come. It’s just going to take time.”
