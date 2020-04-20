Pandemic drives down cities' revenue streams

Cedar Falls doesn’t get gaming tax from the casino but it does apply for grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, which distributes funds it receives as the casino license holder. BHCGA suspended its grant process until the casino reopens.

Gaines said Cedar Falls planners had hoped to seek grants from the group for three upcoming projects, but it’s unclear at this point how the city should move forward.

For fiscal year 2021, starting in July, that includes the Center Street project and the next phase of the downtown streetscape. A gaming grant is also potentially a source for riverfront improvements on the schedule in fiscal year 2022.

Cities are also losing revenue from recreation and sports programs.

Waterloo Leisure Services last week projected it would lose $385,000 in revenue by the end of April, mostly due to the shuttering of the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and Young Arena. That was before the city shut down golf courses Friday.

The Cedar Falls Recreation Center is among the closed city facilities no longer bringing in revenue at this point. Gaines pointed out, though, that there is a savings because its programs are not currently operating.