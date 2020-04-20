Pandemic drives down cities' revenue streams

CEDAR FALLS — Cities across the state are watching their bottom lines plummet as people stay at home, businesses close and the economy sputters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the Iowa League of Cities said their members are increasingly worried about how declining revenue streams will affect their ability to continue providing public services well into the future.
“Obviously this is pretty unprecedented,” said Alan Kemp, the League’s executive director. “Almost all the cities have a concern with revenue shortfalls.”
While local governments likely will receive most of the property taxes they were expecting this fiscal year, Kemp noted there are many other municipal funding sources that are sagging during the pandemic.
Declining retail sales mean less local-option tax; falling travel means less gas tax for road maintenance; empty hotel rooms and convention centers slash hotel-motel tax receipts; shuttered casinos shut off a steady revenue stream; and even parking meters are less full.
“Property taxes don’t change rapidly, but the revenues a lot of cities are concerned about are more elastic,” Kemp said. “Those are local option sales tax, road use tax fund, any revenues you get from casinos because those are all closed, and they tend to be quickly impacted by economic conditions.”
Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines said officials don’t have solid numbers on the impact of shutdowns related to the coronavirus.
“We’re going to know a lot more in six to eight months,” Gaines said. But the city is making tentative projections on revenue losses.
“If you really take and say that this COVID-19 is affecting us for a three-month period currently, you can say that is going to have a 25% impact on our revenues,” he said.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart did not respond to questions about how his city’s revenues have been affected so far.
The situation could hurt street maintenance and road construction in the Cedar Valley.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has warned local governments to expect a 25% cut in monthly road use tax fund payments as passenger vehicle travel has dropped nearly 50% since the middle of March.
“This is impacting how much gas people are buying, how much road use tax funds the state is able to generate,” Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said.
Nicholas told the county Board of Supervisors that lost RUT funding could force the county to push back planned road resurfacing and bridge projects in the county’s five-year plan.
Gaines said Cedar Falls receives about $5 million annually in road use tax, with $3.5 million used for operational costs in the public works department such as snow removal, patching streets and other road maintenance. The other $1.5 million is usually budgeted for road construction projects.
Waterloo, on the other hand, typically uses all of its $8.8 million in annual road use tax for operating costs, meaning construction projects can’t be pushed back to offset current losses.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls also receive $10 million and $5 million respectively each year from a 1% local-option sales tax, which voters have designated be used entirely for street construction.
The League of Cities has indicated declining sales from shuttered retail businesses and restaurants could have a significant negative impact on local-option revenues, “and the time-frame for decreases may be felt immediately and longer-term due to economic conditions/recession.”
Many Iowa cities use local-option tax money for property tax reduction, which could leave holes in their operating budgets. Waterloo and Cedar Falls could simply program fewer road improvements if future sales tax collections don’t rebound.
Another revenue stream being negatively impacted by COVID-19 is hotel-motel tax collections, which come from a surtax on overnight lodging bills. Waterloo and Cedar Falls receive $1.3 million and $808,000 respectively from the tax.
Waterloo’s general fund will be directly harmed by the shutdown of the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. The city receives about $1.25 million annually based on the amount of money wagered at the casino.
Cedar Falls doesn’t get gaming tax from the casino but it does apply for grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, which distributes funds it receives as the casino license holder. BHCGA suspended its grant process until the casino reopens.
Gaines said Cedar Falls planners had hoped to seek grants from the group for three upcoming projects, but it’s unclear at this point how the city should move forward.
For fiscal year 2021, starting in July, that includes the Center Street project and the next phase of the downtown streetscape. A gaming grant is also potentially a source for riverfront improvements on the schedule in fiscal year 2022.
Cities are also losing revenue from recreation and sports programs.
Waterloo Leisure Services last week projected it would lose $385,000 in revenue by the end of April, mostly due to the shuttering of the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and Young Arena. That was before the city shut down golf courses Friday.
The Cedar Falls Recreation Center is among the closed city facilities no longer bringing in revenue at this point. Gaines pointed out, though, that there is a savings because its programs are not currently operating.
“Right now, we have canceled or delayed our rec programs until after the 15th of May,” he said. But at this point, it’s unclear if they need to be put on hold for a longer period of time. “We’re really waiting on direction from the governor, because where do we go with some of our programs?”
Kemp said the Iowa League of Cities, its national counterpart and U.S. Conference of Mayors are all pushing at the federal level for funding to help cities struggling with revenue losses.
The first phase of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included additional funding for airports and public transportation systems. Funds are also likely available for increased costs associated with fighting the pandemic, such as face shields for paramedics.
There also has been discussion about infrastructure funding for local governments as part of an economic stimulus package. A similar effort after the Great Recession provided grants for road and bridge projects, for example.
But Kemp said those programs, while important, won’t backfill lost operating revenues cities are seeing.
“The concern is that a lot of this money was designed to offset actual costs as a result of the pandemic and that’s generally where it’s headed,” he said.
041620jr-tyson-2
041620jr-tyson-1
041620jr-tyson-3
041620jr-tyson-4
041620jr-allen-tent-6
041620jr-allen-tent-4
041620jr-allen-tent-5
041620jr-allen-tent-3
041620jr-allen-tent-7
041620jr-allen-tent-2
041620jr-allen-tent-1
041620jr-allen-tent-8
041620jr-allen-tent-9
041020jr-sulky-shields-8
Jerald Skulky Co.
Erik Lee
041020jr-sulky-shields-6
041020jr-sulky-shields-7
041020jr-sulky-shields-5
041020jr-sulky-shields-3
041020jr-sulky-shields-4
041020jr-sulky-shields-2
041020jr-sulky-shields-1
040920jr-mh-covid-1
040920jr-mh-covid-2
040920jr-cv-strong-1
040920jr-cv-strong-2
040920jr-cv-strong-3
Black Hawk County Jail
010820ho-qc-plastics-face-shields
John Deere face shield assembly
040620jr-lillies-5
040620jr-lillies-6
040620jr-lillies-3
040620jr-lillies-4
040620jr-lillies-1
040620jr-lillies-2
040720jr-dairy-9
040720jr-dairy-10
040720jr-dairy-6
040720jr-dairy-7
040720jr-dairy-8
040720jr-dairy-5
040720jr-dairy-4
040720jr-dairy-2
040720jr-dairy-3
040720jr-dairy-1
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.