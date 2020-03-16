Pandemic delays Cedar Falls election

CEDAR FALLS -- A special election to fill an at-large Cedar Falls City Council seat has been delayed a week with an emphasis on voting by mail.
Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has approved his request to postpone the election from March 24 to March 31. Pate also waived absentee ballot rules so ballots can be requested through March 27.
Veeder made the request due to the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, with health officials urging people to avoid gatherings and to limit contact with other people.
Veeder is directing the election office staff to send absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in Cedar Falls, which they should start receiving this weekend, and is also strongly encouraging voters to request absentee ballots to avoid going to the polls.
The decision to push the election back just one week was an alternative to delaying the vote until July to avoid the blackout window for special elections around the June primary.
"It's a bit tight, but it's doable," Veeder said of the shorter timeline. "I think that this is something most people in Cedar Falls wanted."
People who have moved or have been removed from the active voter list due to inactivity may not receive the forms and should contact the election office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
For voters to receive a ballot by mail, their request form must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. March 27. Ballots will then be mailed to voters requesting them, and must be postmarked by March 30 or earlier to be counted.
Postage will be prepaid for both the request forms and the ballots sent to the county. Veeder urges voters to send in request forms and the resulting ballots as soon as possible to make sure all ballots arrive on time to be counted.
Absentee ballots that have already been submitted are not affected. No voter who has submitted an absentee ballot for the Cedar Falls council vacancy election needs to re-vote.
Only one polling site, the upper level of St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters may also vote early in person at the Election Office in the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Pending further closures, the Election Office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 30.
Voters don’t need to wait for ballot request forms to come in the mail to make a request. To find an absentee ballot request form online, go to the Black Hawk County website and under “Government," select “Elections,” and then “Absentee Ballots.” Or use this link: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf
