Pandemic delays Cedar Falls election

For voters to receive a ballot by mail, their request form must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. March 27. Ballots will then be mailed to voters requesting them, and must be postmarked by March 30 or earlier to be counted.

Postage will be prepaid for both the request forms and the ballots sent to the county. Veeder urges voters to send in request forms and the resulting ballots as soon as possible to make sure all ballots arrive on time to be counted.

Absentee ballots that have already been submitted are not affected. No voter who has submitted an absentee ballot for the Cedar Falls council vacancy election needs to re-vote.

Only one polling site, the upper level of St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may also vote early in person at the Election Office in the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Pending further closures, the Election Office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 30.