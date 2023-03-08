CEDAR FALLS — Two members of the City Council called for no property tax increase for residents while meeting in committee Monday.

It’s already been a challenging couple months for Cedar Falls as officials have crafted their draft budget, but Daryl Kruse was adamant in his request and was supported by Dave Sires.

Overall property tax collections are budgeted at $24.48 million for fiscal year 2024, a 2.4% increase over $23.91 million during the current year.

Councilmember Susan deBuhr was absent during the committee meeting but was present when the council unanimously set the first budget hearing for the March 20 regular meeting. In a text message, she said she’s supportive of trying to bring the tax rate down.

The second and final hearing could be as soon as April 3.

“The citizens are going to see more of an increase than what’s laid out here,” said Kruse when considering what other property tax increases may be approved by school districts and the county.

“I want a net-zero,” he added, in talking about the impact on residents’ property tax bills for the fiscal year starting July 1.

However, Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck presented the tax hike as part of the city’s fiscal proposal.

Residents whose homes have an assessed value of $100,000 would see an $18.55 increase to $641.59 in the city’s portion of their property taxes under the proposal. That factors in the state-established residential rollback – the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed – and a proposed property tax rate hike. It’s also assuming nothing was done to change a home’s assessed value within the last year.

Currently, the tax rate is proposed at $11.74 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, up from $11.51 a year ago. That rate was the seventh lowest of the 20 largest cities in Iowa.

Rodenbeck’s office crafted the proposed budget with notable challenges in mind.

One was a $527,600 cost increase in what the city must levy to pay for the Black Hawk County consolidated law enforcement dispatch center budget because of a change in the formula.

The other was the $430,000 less in revenue than had been anticipated after the residential rollback was lowered in response to an error included in previous state legislation. Legislators didn’t take any action to alleviate the financial burden on cities, as had been previously discussed. They did, however, extend the budget filing deadline to April 30.

The city appears locked into the cost increase for dispatch services because other options are not believed to be viable. They include joining dispatch services of the University of Northern Iowa or another county.

“The county as a whole kind of put a mark on Cedar Falls and it’s a tough one to swallow,” said Councilmember Gil Schultz.

Officials point out that jumping ship to another dispatch center may be counterproductive because legislators are weighing the possibility of making the levy used by municipalities to pay for the service a “county-wide” assessment.

In other words, residents may automatically be thrust into paying for the Black Hawk County dispatch through the county-wide levy on top of the city’s share of the cost for another dispatch center if it decided to go in that alternative direction.

“What if, in a year, it goes to a county-wide levy? Now Cedar Falls residents are stuck,” said Rodenbeck. “Now we’ve committed ourselves to another option and, if it’s a county-wide levy, they still have to pay for the county-wide levy.”

To make up the nearly $1 million difference between the two fiscal challenges, the finance director said after the meeting that the city relied on its growth in property values as well cuts to part of each department’s budget.

Schultz expressed his appreciation for the work city staff did in response to the fiscal challenges and was followed by a couple others in sharing similar sentiments, including Councilmembers Dustin Ganfield and Simon Harding.

“It’s a tough situation, but I echo Councilmember Schultz’s statements, thanks for keeping (the tax rate) as low as possible,” said Harding.

Rodenbeck said the department expects to return to councilmembers at some point with other possible cuts for them to consider in response to Kruse and Sires’ demands.

For instance, she said they may look at a list of new positions the city proposed back in November as well as other capital improvements that rely on fiscal year 2024 funding and directly affect the tax rate.

The March 20 hearing will be when the council considers setting the “maximum levy rate,” which only includes certain applicable levies – or mechanisms by which the city taxes. The levies would bring in $22.37 million in revenue.

The tax levies not included within the maximum levy are for debt service, the library and municipal band. Once included, they bring the total levy to $24.48 million.

Taxes are just one of the revenue sources in the proposed budget, which includes an estimated $116 million in expenditures.

“We’re going to be digging into this more after we set the hearing,” said Councilmember Kelly Dunn. “Obviously, we’re going to be pouring through the budget.”

