PAC aims to pressure Reynolds into stronger COVID-19 measures

Steve Lavine, CEO of LevelField, which is working with Dumkrieger, said the objective is not to put more money into politics, but “to give regular people a seat at the table.”

“The goal is to influence the political process, without corrupting it further,” by turning small pledges into “a countervailing force that makes (Reynolds) think twice” with no money changing hands, he said.

This approach was used unsuccessfully in an effort to pressure Maine Sen. Susan Collins to vote against confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh. Collins voted to confirm and defeated her Democratic challenger in November. LevelField was not involved in that campaign.

In Iowa, if Reynolds takes necessary steps, such as a stronger mask mandate, broader capacity limits and further limits on indoor gatherings, and hospital ICU capacity remains below that 200 threshold, then pledges will go away, Lavine and Dumkrieger said.

If hospitals go over capacity, then people who pledged will be billed, and the funds will be part of a media and digital campaign during the next gubernatorial election

Reynolds’ pandemic actions, Dumkrieger said, have been guided by “deep-pocketed donors.”