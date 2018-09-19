CEDAR FALLS — A plan for a mural in downtown Cedar Falls awaits approval from the City Council.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4 to 2 last Wednesday to allow the mural. Commission Members Brad Leeper and David Hartley voting against the motion, saying they were uncomfortable approving art because of its subjectivity.
The mural would be an abstracted portrait of Cedar Falls over an 804-square-foot space at 408 and 412 Main St.
“It will bring visual interest to the area,” said Cedar Falls Planner Iris Lehmann.
Jeffery and Jessica Marsh, owners of the property, will take responsibility for maintaining the mural.
No public funds will be used, but because the mural is in the business overlay district it has to be approved by the city.
“I think it’s exciting, and I’m excited to see it get done,” said commission member Lea Ann Saul.
The commission also and considered rezoning for a development on the north end of Lake Shore Drive. The development area is 20.8 acres with 9 acres in the flood plain. The commission rezoned the area for residential use.
Tamie Stahl lives in the area and spoke out against the plan. She brought debris from recent rains to illustrate her point.
The runoff from the water has caused problems for homeowners in the area, as well as the nearby pond, Stahl said.
“Just this last week we had a large water flow issue,” Stahl said. “It’s not that it happens just once in a while. It happens when there’s a decent water flow.”
Two drains are washing out the dam near Lake Shore Drive, Stahl said.
“We have not been treated well in our Lake Shore Association,” Stahl said. “This is the time it needs to be addressed before anything further goes along.”
She doesn’t think development should proceed until the water issues are addressed.
Adam Daters, an engineer for Clapsaddle Garber Associates, spoke on behalf of the developer and acknowledged Stahl’s concerns. He said he’s aware of the storm water drainage and is working to address the issue.
The commission will discuss the plan again Sept. 26.
“We really can’t move this along to council until the rezoning is done up to the third reading,” said Cedar Falls Planner Shane Graham. “We’ve got time to make some adjustments.”
