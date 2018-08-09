WATERLOO — The owner of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School is blaming the city for its deteriorated condition.
Henry L.N. Anderson of Downey, Calif., claimed in newly filed court documents the city of Waterloo failed to support his efforts to turn the historic property into a location for nonprofit agencies after he bought it 2006.
“Under my ownership during the past 11 years, the city of Waterloo has made no effort to encourage or support any of the improvements that have been sought after,” Anderson asserted in an affidavit filed in Black Hawk County District Court.
“The property has experienced systematic vandalism and damage,” he added. “The city of Waterloo declined to apply for available federal funds that were available.”
Anderson also suggested human remains might be buried on the property due to its religious past.
“One of my concerns based on information about other properties where nuns and priests have resided for years, fetuses have been found buried in the ground,” he said. “I offer this as a precaution to the future development of the site.”
The city filed a court action in March seeking to seize title to the former church, school and rectory at East Fourth and Parker streets, claiming the property has become dilapidated and abandoned. A court hearing on the city’s request is scheduled Aug. 30.
Anderson has failed to pay nearly $100,000 in back property taxes owed on the property while taxpayers have been funding code enforcement efforts for mowing and snow removal.
City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer said the city was not involved in soliciting Anderson to buy the property from the church and has not been approached by Anderson or his representatives to apply for grants or support any redevelopment project.
“Community Development was never contacted by Mr. Anderson,” Zellhoefer said. “Planning and zoning officials were never contacted. They never proposed a project.”
Anderson’s court filing claims he was approached by “community leaders” in 2006 to buy the property from the church so it could be saved for redevelopment.
Those leaders, who were not named in court records, allegedly told Anderson grants would be readily available to start community programs in the building due to its history, which included being the home church and school for the five Sullivan brothers killed in World War II.
Anderson bought the property, which includes the adjacent St. Mary’s Villa, for $475,000. He said he’s invested $600,000 set aside for his grandchildren’s education in the project, but no grants were forthcoming.
Anderson also claimed the Waterloo Police Department attached security cameras to the church without his permission, and someone stole statues from the property “under the cover of darkness.”
Zellhoefer said the city does not have cameras on the property.
The former owners had allowed police to attach a radio relay to the building, which was used to relay signals for other cameras in the community. When Anderson purchased the property he refused to let the city retrieve the radio equipment, which the city eventually abandoned in 2007.
City officials have said the condition of the church and school has deteriorated to the point it may no longer be feasible to restore. St. Mary’s Villa, the former nuns’ home later used as senior housing, is not included in the city’s current court action.
