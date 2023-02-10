CEDAR FALLS — The owner of an old church is interested in repurposing it into a makeup and eyebrow salon but first needs the zoning to be more flexible.

The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday scheduled a 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 public hearing at City Hall, 220 Clay St., for the application of Chad Welsh, owner of the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church, 209 Walnut St.

At that meeting, the panel will consider recommending whether the City Council should approve or reject a proposed amendment to the zoning code that applies to almost all residential districts throughout the city.

Planner Chris Sevy said it would not apply to the fairly new and controversial downtown character district code.

Planning staffers proposed the amendment to the code, adding “personal service uses” as a conditional use for any unused or vacant institutional building like a church or school.

The proposed amendment would add the classification for what’s allowed as a conditional use and be limited to hair salons, shoe repair, tailoring services, therapy-based services, and photographic studios.

Commissioners requested a minor change to the amendment, specifically that “hair salons” be reworded to include other salons like the one Welsh is proposing or businesses specializing in nails.

The proposed project and zoning revision received some initial positive feedback from commissioners on Wednesday.

“I really like the repurposing of a building,” said Commissioner David Hartley. “I think we all understand how challenging marketing a church building or an old school building is for a repurpose. The more accepting we can be within reason the better.”

Commissioner Kristin Moser agreed.

“I love all the development that’s happening in the south and southwest side of town, but I love when we can repurpose buildings in the central part of the community,” she said.

Any qualifying conditional use proposal requires approval of the board of adjustment at a public meeting. The board can reject any proposal if the project is not in line with the conditions set forth in the code.

Eligible uses relate to hospitality, multi-unit dwelling conversions, community service, specialized education, and professional offices under code established at the end of 2021.

Sevy noted his office has some reservations and is not fully on board with the proposed amendment that would apply to all low-density neighborhoods, where a lot of these schools and churches are located and are surrounded by single-family homes.

He worried that perhaps it may spur further requests for amendments for a broader range of uses for these defunct institutionalized buildings, among other minor concerns.

“No matter what, for each and every specific use at a specific property, it’s still going to have to go in front of the board of adjustment. So, therefore, there is another overseeing body and we’re just not going to put salons everywhere,” Stephen Jordan, Welsh’s real estate agent, told the commission while voicing his support for the zoning modification.

Welsh purchased the property for $264,500 from the Iowa District of the Wesleyan Church last year, according to property records.

An engraved brick on the outside of the building, as well as an online listing, state First Weslyan Methodist had dedicated or built the church building in 1952. The listing states it’s 4,512 square feet and sits on less than a quarter acre of land at the corner of Walnut and West Second streets.

The center of town has a few former churches, including the former Mennonite church building at 215 W. Ninth St. demolished last year. A developer knocked it down for a future residential development and contended it could not be repurposed affordably.

