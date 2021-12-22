Outgoing Waterloo council members honored

WATERLOO -- Three outgoing city council members were honored by the mayor at their last meeting, including one the mayor frequently butted heads with politically, and citizens also weighed in on Monday.

Councilors Sharon Juon, Margaret Klein and Pat Morrissey were given plaques by Mayor Quentin Hart honoring the final meeting of their term in office -- or in Morrissey's case, the end of two terms -- at the beginning of Monday night's Waterloo City Council meeting.

"All those things we've been able to do the last four years sometimes gets overshadowed by politics," Hart said. "We don't always agree on everything ... but we can make sure, when it comes to the business of the citizens, that we show up."

Juon and Morrissey both declined to run for re-election this year. Incoming councilors Rob Nichols and Nia Wilder, respectively, were elected to fill their at-large and Ward 3 seats, while John Chiles won the Ward 1 seat held by Klein.

"This has been a joy -- probably one of the biggest honors of my life -- to serve the citizens of Waterloo," Juon said.

Morrissey thanked his family for "putting up with me" being on council for the last eight years.

"I'm not one of those who's backing out of this because he didn't enjoy it; I've got the wife who has missed me on Monday nights," he said.

Klein decided to forgo re-election to her Ward 1 seat in order to challenge Hart for mayor in what became a contentious and expensive mayoral race. Last week, a supermajority of the council, including Juon and Morrissey, voted to censure her for violating city code and policy with some of her past remarks.

But Klein was gracious Monday.

"I love Waterloo; I love it more now than when I started, because I've seen Waterloo," Klein said. "Like Mr. Morrissey, I've had a blast. Sometimes, the downs are more fun than the ups."

Retired Waterloo Police officer Lynn Moller, whose political action committee Cedar Valley Backs the Blue promoted keeping the divisive griffin logo that was retired this year, and backed Klein and a slate of others who were defeated in November's election, wasn't as congenial.

"I'm not here to rain on anybody's parade tonight, but these last couple of years have not been the most joyous times on the police department," Moller said.

He blamed a "certain element of our local society, who have always had chips on their shoulders" as well as the council "buy(ing) into those accusations," and thanked only Klein "for truly understanding."

Residents Forrest Dillavou and Todd Obadal also thanked Klein for her work and lamented the censure process.

Morrissey's daughter-in-law, Jessica Young, praised Morrissey for his work, as did Wilder, who will be in Morrissey's seat Jan. 3. Wilder also thanked the majority of the council for voting to retire the logo and said she "won't be doing anything once I have that seat to get it back."

"I'm glad that you took the time to listen to those people when we said that we were uncomfortable with it," Wilder said. "We all deserve to feel comfortable in the place that we live. And if we don't feel comfortable, then something should be done."

5 months for $5 Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.