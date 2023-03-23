CEDAR FALLS — City officials are working to update the snow removal ordinance for private property owners.

It’s the first time the policy has been reviewed extensively in at least five years, says Building Official Jamie Castle. She informed the City Council on Monday its language is not entirely effective and has led to complaints.

She told The Courier the revisions, which councilmembers consented to being drafted, should be ready for final consideration in advance of next winter.

One point of contention has been property owners who don’t realize they’re responsible for removing snow from all sidewalks abutting their private property.

“The ordinance does say that the sidewalk does need to be cleared. Some people interpret that as a path, we interpret it as the complete sidewalk,” Castle said, explaining how that would be clear in the new code.

Another possible revision is the removal of the term “natural accumulation” out of recognition that property owners are still responsible, within reason, for removing snow that ends up there because of the plows clearing the streets.

“The reason for that is clarity,” said Castle. “We have some property owners who don’t believe that they have to clear snow that is placed there by a snow plow and that does create consistency issues.”

And in cases, where the end result is a huge pile of snow, alternate path options around the sidewalk are acceptable, said Castle, as long as they are discussed with the city.

She gave the example of one commercial lot owner who sees snow pile up on the sidewalk at the corner of its lot and has dealt with the situation by shoveling a safe path through the adjacent parking lot.

Among the possible revisions will be that the snow no longer be removed within a “reasonable amount of time,” rather “within 48 hours of the snow event.” That eliminates the subjectivity and helps get the snow removed quicker.

“We have had several issues of people responding that our timeline isn’t fair because their reasonable does not match our reasonable,” said Castle.

She hopes snow instead is ultimately removed in two to three days versus what’s now four to five days in some cases. Property notices would be posted on the property and give the owner 48 hours from the time it’s received.

Councilmember Daryl Kruse was particularly active in the conversation and wondered if property owners could be exempted of their sidewalk responsibilities if they feel there is a lack of pedestrian traffic and it’s not easily accessible because of a fence.

“If a person, in some way, could find sections that you basically abandon the snow removal … I think that would be helpful to the citizens there,” he said.

Castle noted it could be part of the discussion.

“The areas that we focus on when we are inspecting really come down to high use pedestrian areas and complaints,” she said.

Kruse was met with some opposition from Councilmember Kelly Dunn who argued that people are well aware of their responsibilities when they purchase property.

“I don’t have a lot of sympathy for you,” she said. “You purchased the home. It’s common knowledge that you clear sidewalks.”

The council during regular meeting also:

Approved one amendment, on the first of three readings, to the city’s downtown zoning code. Two other amendments were proposed and voted down.

Approved several release and settlement agreements that authorize paying $86,339 in losses for unnamed investors related to an error in the selling of $3.86 million in general obligation notes issued last year. The city will be reimbursed by Cedar Falls Utilities because of the municipal utility’s involvement in the matter.

Approved a $544,878 change order related to a previous $8.15 million contract with Peterson Contractors, Inc. to install additional infrastructure as part of the city’s platting of the nearly 200-acre expansion of the West Viking Road Industrial Park.

Executed a contract with Peters Construction Corporation for $2,998 in work to remove the siding, sheathing, interior drywall, and shingles, among other things, from the Pheasant Ridge Pro Shop’s eastern side.

Approved the $253,025 bid of Municipal Pipe Tool Company, LLC for the annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, this year to line approximately 6,147 linear feet of piping and rehabilitate 99 sewer service taps. The recommended bid comes in above the $235,157 estimate. The proposal was one of three submitted to the city.

Approved a site plan for a triplex at the corner of Faithway Drive and Prairie Dock Road submitted by the LGC Design Lab.

Rescheduled the first of two hearings on the fiscal year 2024 budget to April 3 due to a Courier error in the publishing of the public notice for what was originally slated for Monday.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo