OSAGE — The City of Osage owns a new downtown parking lot.
The city purchased it for $75,000 from the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation. It’s located at the corner of Seventh and Chase Streets.
The purchase was approved by all council members except Councilwoman Judy Voaklander, who didn’t think more parking was necessary.
“I have driven around and did some monitoring of the parking lots and while some have been full there have been spots in others,” she said. “It might not be right in front of the place someone wants to go but there are places to park.”
Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said he and Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay had been hounded over the years from citizens about a lack of downtown parking, especially during downtown events.
“Everyone wants convenient parking,” Voaklander said. “There will be spaces open on the south side of the street but everyone will be trying to park in front of the north side because that is directly in front of a building, but there are spaces available.”
Joyce Ruehlow, president of the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation, said the group has purchased the Press-News building and the attached house. Ruehlow said the house would be torn down and turned into green space while the Press-News building would become an education center.
The Press-News will be moving to a new location in Osage.
Voaklander said she was concerned the Seminary Foundation was buying properties and tearing down buildings, like the Chase Street house, a practice she believes is undercutting the city’s tax base.
Ruehlow said the foundation was done purchasing structures.
“The seminary intends to use the green space as a garden, to teach germination, agriculture and self-sustainability while practicing farm-to-school practices,” she said.
