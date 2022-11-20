Ordinance making it easier to override zoning panel returns to Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — An ordinance that changes meeting procedure and fuels a disagreement between a majority of the City Council and Mayor Rob Green returns Monday for the second of three readings.

The measure would reduce the voting threshold from a super-majority to a simple majority for overriding the Planning and Zoning Commission whenever it recommends denial of a proposed zoning amendment. That would be a change from five of the seven members to four.

The 7 p.m. meeting is at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The contention surrounds the timing of the ordinance’s introduction as it was proposed by Councilor Daryl Kruse at a time when an amendment he sponsored to the newly adopted downtown zoning code was voted down by the Planning and Zoning Commission on a 5-4 vote.

If adopted, that change would expand the scope of the public review of site plans, which was eliminated when the new downtown code was adopted last November.

Reviewing plans for new buildings in the Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront areas in the Downtown Character District was supported by a majority of the commission and council. Floor expansions and residential additions also would fall under council and commission purview because of the proposed change.

The ordinance passed 5-1 with Councilor Simon Harding absent on first reading Nov. 7. But Green stated for the first time at a public meeting that he plans to veto it.

Green noted the law has been in place for years and finds it suspicious that a majority of council has introduced and supported it now at a time when four councilors – not five – also favor the expansion of the site plan review.

“Part of the reason why planning and zoning exists is to take away some of the political considerations of these decisions and put them, at least partly, into the hands of the people who are citizens who are supposed to become technical experts and are spending a significant amount of time on these projects,” said Green.

On the other hand, the majority believes that the council should have the final say and, thus, requiring a supermajority is unfair.

Those councilors voice support for the commission as a valuable resource but argue that, because its members are appointed, they’re not the ones who are accountable to voters come election time.

In other business, the council will consider approving:

Settlements with the owners of 1124 Main St. and 2323 Main St. who initially refused to grant temporary easements or right-of-way acquisition for the future reconstruction of the road. One of the owners, Sheree Martinez, made her opposition to the purchase agreement known publicly last month.

An agreement for private development with CF Storage and the conveyance of city-owned real estate in the West Viking Road Industrial Park at no cost for a new mini-storage facility with a minimum building valuation of $1.4 million. As part of the agreement, the company will have a right of first refusal on a lot to the south if it’s looking to expand.

An ordinance, on second reading, to use fireworks on July 4 of each year between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Any additional days of allowed use may be designated by resolution of the council if adopted between Jan. 1 and March 1. The draft is a change since the last meeting when further analysis of the state code led the council to make a revision and approve it again on first reading.

Resignations of Jordyn Beranek from the Human Rights Commission due to other time commitments and Andrew Stensland from the Visitors & Tourism Board because of excessive absences from meetings.

A lien notice and special promissory note related to the city’s Rental to Single Family Owner Conversion Incentive Program application for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 for extensive exterior improvements to 210 W. 22nd St.

Three contracts with House of Hope, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Pathways Behavioral Services for community development block grant funding of $5,800 each.

An agreement with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for design services not to exceed $320,500 for a second phase of reconstruction in the North Cedar Heights Area.