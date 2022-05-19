Orange residents, Waterloo officials mull addition of Paradise Estates to neighborhood

WATERLOO — When Mike and Barbara Henning bought their home in the Orange neighborhood in 1979, there were only eight houses on their block.

Over the decades, the number of homes in the area nestled along West Orange Road and Kimball Avenue on the city’s south edge has grown. Still, the view looking east from the couple’s front yard remained farm fields for decades.

In 2013, the new Orange Elementary School was built on one of those fields west of Kimball Avenue, with the promise of more development to follow. But the Hennings are wary of what else a developer is planning to build across the road.

The Waterloo City Council on Monday approved a two-year extension of the final plat for the Paradise Estates Addition until May 14, 2024.

Construction of around 200 houses is proposed on 129 acres of land surrounding the school by owner Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson.

Mayor Quentin Hart previously said this would be Waterloo’s largest single housing project in 30 years.

The addition worries many residents of the small neighborhood. The biggest issue, some residents say, is safety.

Traveling in his van recently, Mike Henning pointed out drivers speeding on Kimball Avenue past the elementary school. He believes traffic in the area is worsened by Hawkeye Community College, located several miles to the east on Orange Road.

The Hennings also mentioned a fatal 2013 car accident at Shaulis Road and Kimball Avenue.

Right now there is a blinking stop light at the intersection, but they believe roundabouts allowing a constant flow of traffic would be the best option. Currently, traffic gets backed up from parents dropping off and picking up their children at school.

With the addition of 200 homes, the Hennings expect more traffic and would like the city and developer to conduct a traffic study.

The Orange Neighborhood Association, which Mike Henning leads, is seeking certain commitments from the city of Waterloo and developer. They’re asking for:

Good communication between all parties.

Traffic and safety studies.

Water issues, such as water pressure, to be addressed by Waterloo Waterworks.

Parties to work with the Waterloo Community Schools for issues relating to Orange Elementary.

Parties to work with the complete streets advisory committee and Leisure Services Commission on road and recreation improvements.

Another priority of some residents is adequate green space in the neighborhood for current and future families. Right now, two parks are available: Lichty Park and the elementary school’s playground when classes are not in session.

Brittany Koch, an Orange resident, said these two parks would not be accessible enough for new families in the neighborhood. The walk from the new development to Lichty Park would be about one-third of a mile and would cross a busy street with no sidewalks, Koch said. She said this could be an opportunity for the city to install an all-inclusive playground.

The Hennings and Koch say they are for the development, but are asking for transparent communication between the city and developers.

Eric Johnson, the lawyer for landowner Anderson, acknowledged during Monday’s meeting that they could not address all of the residents’ requests.

“Some of the [commitments] added – those aren’t things that the developer can do themselves,” Johnson said. “These are things that the city’s going to have to be a participant in. The school’s going to possibly have to be a participant in some of those things.”

Councilor Ray Feuss seconded this idea, saying the Orange neighborhood should meet with school board members. That would carry more weight than only working with the city, he suggested.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder, Orange’s ward representative, said he is glad the relationships are moving forward.

“This is just not a one-off thing for you all,” Grieder said. “I’m very glad that the developers are there. And I’m really glad that we could find common ground on this one.”

The common ground Grieder referred to hasn’t always been evident since the development was first proposed in 2018. Issues like the lack of water pressure, safety, green space and aesthetics have been on the mind of Orange residents for four years and will continue until 2024.

“To really add in those enrichment opportunities to build a community similar to the [existing] community, that’s our prayer,” Koch said. “That’s why we chose to move to our house … because of everything.”

