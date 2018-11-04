CEDAR FALLS — A group opposing the public safety officer program in Cedar Falls is planning to attend Monday’s City Council meeting.
The group “Stand up for safety, Cedar Falls” has been distributing signs, shirts and stickers calling for the city to hire more firefighters.
The appearance is another chapter in the saga of PSO program opposition.
In September five firefighters either resigned or announced their resignations, and two cited safety concerns as a reason for leaving.
According to the group’s Facebook page, members intend to show up wearing red and speak during the public comments period of the meeting.
The third and final considerations of several zoning ordinances are planned, one of which will allow the construction of a new Fleet Farm retail and convenience store.
The city will also give final consideration to rezoning the end Lakeshore Drive with a provision to wait until the preliminary plans for the development are introduced to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The mayor is set to reappoint Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commissioner Brian Arntson until Nov. 30. Arntson is relocating, but will stay in Cedar Falls until the end of November, according to city documents.
