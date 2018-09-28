Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — The Metropolitan Planning Organization will be holding public input open houses in October for its draft 2045 long-range transportation plan.

The plan guides the MPO in examining the current networks for all modes of transportation and planning for maintenance and improvements based on anticipated needs and funding. It can be reviewed at www.inrcog.org.

The meetings will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo; from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Falls City Hall; and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

Comments will be accepted on the plan until the MPO holds a public hearing and adopts a final version of the document at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at INRCOG.

