WATERLOO – Three Cedar Valley legislators expressed concern and anger over multiple issues at a community forum on Friday night.

Thirteen lawmakers were invited by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties, but only three Democrats attended. The forum was attended by a few dozen constituents.

“If we made it mandatory for a percentage of people from the Republican Party to attend these meetings, we’d get a lot farther on cooperation and getting things done,” resident Bill Shane said.

Those who did attend discussed the topic at hand — mental health.

Tom Eachus, the executive director at UnityPoint Health Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center and a social worker of 35 years, said he’s worried about the state of mental health care in Iowa.

“We’re currently facing the worst workforce shortage in my 35 years, and at the same time the demand for mental health services increased,” Eachus said.

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers said there is a perfect storm of demand for more mental health beds in the state as well as more staff.

She said there are currently 92 mental health beds for the entire state of Iowa, which includes 36 beds for children.

“That is pathetic,” she said.

A social worker who didn’t provide her name spoke up about the worker shortage.

“What is the plan when we can’t keep social workers – the profession that provides the most mental health services – when we can’t get social workers to come here and stay here?” She asked.

She also said more social workers will be needed after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed multiple bills into law regarding transgender children.

On Wednesday, Reynolds signed laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use at school, as well as banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.

Also brought up at the forum was a conversion therapy ban being discussed in the city of Waterloo.

This month, a discussion was tabled about banning conversion therapy — a practice that attempts to make a non-heterosexual person become heterosexual.

Waterloo resident Forest Dillavou spoke up about the issue.

“(Children) came in as boys and girls. I can tell the difference,” he said. “You folks need to stand up for those little children.”

Brown-Powers, who is also a therapist, explained the controversy of conversion therapy.

“The research shows that that therapy is very dangerous, increases suicides and it hurts children,” she said. “I think that’s why they are pushing to ban it in the city. I don’t know if there’s anyone here practicing that to be honest, and I don’t have that answer. This is just banning one type of treatment to those children that we know can be very deathly for a child.”

Rep. Jerome Amos Jr., a former Waterloo city councilmember, agreed.

“I’m a left-handed individual, and people tried to force me to use my right hand,” he said. “It was not going to work, and I firmly believe that it would’ve been detrimental if I’d been forced to. Forcing anything should not be anything that should be happening.”

Rep. Bob Kressig detailed what could happen to children who identify differently than their assigned gender at birth.

“These children, when they begin to grow and their identity doesn’t match their sexuality, they begin to pull back from the school,” Kressig said. “They don’t associate with others. So suicide is one of those areas that can occur.”

Other topics that were discussed at the forum included Reynolds’ government reorganization bill and a bill that would eliminate funding for diversity, equity and inclusion at higher education institutions.

Photos: Demonstrations as potential Trump indictment looms