WATERLOO – Three Cedar Valley legislators expressed concern and anger over multiple issues at a community forum on Friday night.
Thirteen lawmakers were invited by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties, but only three Democrats attended. The forum was attended by a few dozen constituents.
“If we made it mandatory for a percentage of people from the Republican Party to attend these meetings, we’d get a lot farther on cooperation and getting things done,” resident Bill Shane said.
Those who did attend discussed the topic at hand — mental health.
Tom Eachus, the executive director at UnityPoint Health Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center and a social worker of 35 years, said he’s worried about the state of mental health care in Iowa.
“We’re currently facing the worst workforce shortage in my 35 years, and at the same time the demand for mental health services increased,” Eachus said.
Rep. Timi Brown-Powers said there is a perfect storm of demand for more mental health beds in the state as well as more staff.
She said there are currently 92 mental health beds for the entire state of Iowa, which includes 36 beds for children.
“That is pathetic,” she said.
A social worker who didn’t provide her name spoke up about the worker shortage.
“What is the plan when we can’t keep social workers – the profession that provides the most mental health services – when we can’t get social workers to come here and stay here?” She asked.
She also said more social workers will be needed after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed multiple bills into law regarding transgender children.
On Wednesday, Reynolds signed laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use at school, as well as banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.
Also brought up at the forum was a conversion therapy ban being discussed in the city of Waterloo.
This month, a discussion was tabled about banning conversion therapy — a practice that attempts to make a non-heterosexual person become heterosexual.
Waterloo resident Forest Dillavou spoke up about the issue.
“(Children) came in as boys and girls. I can tell the difference,” he said. “You folks need to stand up for those little children.”
Brown-Powers, who is also a therapist, explained the controversy of conversion therapy.
“The research shows that that therapy is very dangerous, increases suicides and it hurts children,” she said. “I think that’s why they are pushing to ban it in the city. I don’t know if there’s anyone here practicing that to be honest, and I don’t have that answer. This is just banning one type of treatment to those children that we know can be very deathly for a child.”
Rep. Jerome Amos Jr., a former Waterloo city councilmember, agreed.
“I’m a left-handed individual, and people tried to force me to use my right hand,” he said. “It was not going to work, and I firmly believe that it would’ve been detrimental if I’d been forced to. Forcing anything should not be anything that should be happening.”
Rep. Bob Kressig detailed what could happen to children who identify differently than their assigned gender at birth.
“These children, when they begin to grow and their identity doesn’t match their sexuality, they begin to pull back from the school,” Kressig said. “They don’t associate with others. So suicide is one of those areas that can occur.”
Other topics that were discussed at the forum included Reynolds’ government reorganization bill and a bill that would eliminate funding for diversity, equity and inclusion at higher education institutions.
Photos: Demonstrations as potential Trump indictment looms
A woman holds up a poster as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A supporter of former President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. The man visited to show his support for the former president and his opposition of District Attorney Alvin Bragg's attempt to have Trump indicted. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
A supporter of former President Donald Trump unfurls a flag outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
New York State Court police keep an eye as people protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Enzo Alcindor, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, sits on his vehicle with flags outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Paula Magnuson, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, walks with her dogs outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Bob Fertik, of New York, stands in front of the New York Criminal Courts building carrying a sign supporting the possible criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Stephanie Lu, of New York, stands in front of the New York Criminal Courts building criticizing New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg and a possible criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Supporters of former President Donald Trump's protest in front of the New York Criminal Courts building on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. A New York grand jury has heard from what could be the final witness in the investigation into Trump as law enforcement officials accelerate security preparations in advance of a possible indictment. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A supporter of former President Donald Trump raises a flag outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
A vehicle drives past President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been meeting in secret to hear evidence for weeks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Media gathers around a lone supporter of former President Donald Trump as she protests a in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
A woman performs with a mask of former president Donald Trump as a small group of people protest near the District Attorney office, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York, in an anticipation of former president's possible indictment. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A man, wearing a patriotic colored Guy Fawkes mask and holding an American flag, joins a small group of protesters near the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York, in an anticipation of former President Donald Trump's possible indictment. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Kathy Clark, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, stands outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Colton McCormick, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, stands outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Jeffrey Shinko, of Lucerne County, Pa, holds a sign while standing in front Trump Tower on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. Shinko traveled from Pennsylvania to New York City to show his support for former President Donald Trump. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
A Trump supporter takes part in a protest near the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York, in an anticipation of former President Donald Trump's possible indictment. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A Trump supporter wearing a costume with antlers takes part in a protest near the district attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump take part in a protest near the District Attorney office ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Mary Kelley, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, stands outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as she acknowledges passers-by, outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A supporter of former President Donald Trump walks with a cross from outside his Mar-a-Lago estate over a bridge to West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A woman walks on Fifth Avenue carrying a flag showing support for former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Trump supporter Jeffrey Shinko, right, of Lucerne County, Pa, and a man protesting Trump, argue about a possible criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Mike Hisey, left, dressed to portray former President Donald Trump in a prison uniform, stands in front of Trump Tower ahead of a possible announcement of a criminal indictment of the former president on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.