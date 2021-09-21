'Once again, Waterloo is in the news:' Pastors, leaders decry racism, attacks on police chief

LaTanya Graves, president of the Black Hawk County NAACP, disagreed with that characterization of the griffin discussion. She said her own granddaughter has asked her about the increased community divisiveness.

“What we do not tolerate is racism and injustice, and for weeks, that’s all I’ve been hearing about,” Graves said. “The NAACP is not against the police department. It is about unifying, and as a community that is what we need to do, because the young people are looking to us for answers.”

Charlie Donohue, a lieutenant with Waterloo Fire Rescue, said the police department’s recent resignations deserve scrutiny beyond dismissing them as fallout from the national reckoning over George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“These are good people, and we are losing decades of experience out the door, and I fear there is more to come,” Donohue said. “I absolutely believe the sky is falling and the vast majority of the officers are miserable — and it’s not because of the job. I respectfully ask you to investigate why this is.”

Councilor Dave Boesen pressed Fitzgerald on whether police officers would be able to wear clothing with the griffin patch off-duty, noting it seemed to be prohibited under Fitzgerald’s policy on inappropriate clothing.