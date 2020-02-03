On UNI campus, students turn out on caucus night

Elizabeth Warren supporter Cole Flack celebrates as Warren achieves caucus viability at UNI West Gym.
Caucus-goers align for Bernie Sanders at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym on Feb. 3.
Caucus goers start aligning for their candidates at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym.
Elizabeth Warren supporters make their case on caucus night at the University of Northern Iowa West Gym in Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS — College students are turning out in force for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg at the Democratic caucus at UNI’s West Gym.
While alignment hasn’t begun, Sanders has the largest crowd, occupying a far corner for the gym, with Warren and Buttigieg also mustering considerable followers on the basketball court.
The precinct is weighted with university students — many originally from other parts of Iowa — with a few regular neighborhoods.
Supporters tried luring undecideds by talking student debt plans.
Amy Klobuchar‘s camp has about a dozen and Andrew Yang about half that. Biden has four, and Tom Steyer has one person holding out.
