MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT — As his support ticks up in Iowa — he’s at an average of 20% in polls and just posted the highest fundraising total of any of the Democratic candidates running for president — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders kicked off his “Not Me, Us” bus tour Thursday to solidify that support.
Speaking at the Meskwaki Settlement high school gymnasium, Sanders told a crowd of a couple hundred the basics of his well-known plans, which include a $15 an hour minimum wage, free tuition at public colleges, the Green New Deal and “Medicare For All.” But he tweaked his speech for the crowd.
“I don’t have to tell anybody here about the situation facing Native Americans,” Sanders said, saying the problems include a lower life expectancy, a higher percentage of uninsured and poverty, and a higher percentage of suicide, alcoholism and addiction.
“For much too long, Native American people have been lied to, treaties have been broken, land has been taken,” Sanders added. “As president of the United States, we will not be informing the Native American population what is going on — they will be part of the discussion.”
The senator from Vermont noted he would also want guidance on his Green New Deal and climate issues from Native Americans.
“Young people all over the world are looking to the Native American community for leadership,” he said. “Once again, we’re going to need your leadership on how we go forward on respecting the environment.”
During the question-and-answer period, Krista Snow of Tama asked a question about pipelines running through tribal land. Sanders said he opposed all new pipelines that carry fossil fuels.
“We’ve gotta stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them their short-term profits are not worth the future of our planet,” Sanders said.
Snow gave Sanders a hug after the event and said she was sold on him.
“He’s been my top candidate for a minute,” she said, noting she particularly liked his stances on health care and corruption in government. “He’s talking about exactly what’s been in my heart since I was a little girl. He’s someone I really believe in.”
Virgil Lasley of Tama asked: What did Sanders plan to do if he inherits a Republican-majority U.S. Senate?
“For starters, I will do everything I can to make sure we do not have a Republican Senate,” Sanders said, noting he would be “organizer-in-chief” to help elect more Democrats around the country.
Lasley wasn’t impressed, saying afterwards he wanted Sanders to be more “honest” about the political division facing the country.
“The country is so divided now — ever since (Donald Trump) became president, people are against people,” Lasley said.
With just a month until the Iowa caucuses, Lasley said he didn’t have a preference for the Democratic nomination. But he said the winning candidate needs a plan to bring the country together.
“I just want somebody that will defeat Donald Trump. I really oppose all his lies, rhetoric and divisiveness,” he said. “We’re all one country, and we all gotta live together.”
Sanders also will hold a Waterloo Canvass Launch at the Bernie 2020 Waterloo Field Office, 1712 W. Fourth St., at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a rally in Decorah at the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He’ll also hold a town hall in Grundy Center and a rally in Mason City, both Saturday.
Sanders, who sits in second place in the polls behind now former-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (his tenure ended Jan. 1) among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, is polling at an average of 20% compared to Buttigieg’s 22%, according to Real Clear Politics.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has an average of 18.8%, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren is at 16.3%. All other Democratic candidates are below 7%, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar atop the lower tier of candidates at an average of 6.3%.
