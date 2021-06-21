 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: Will it be the Battle of the TV Stars?
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: Will it be the Battle of the TV Stars?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: A new Democratic challenger in Ras Smith, another (potential) TV news candidate, and Reynolds signing more bills into law.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises, and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Euforquestra.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish inventor crafts 3D-printed, prosthetic arms

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News