 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: Will it be Gov. Kim Reynolds v. Rob Sand in 2022?
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: Will it be Gov. Kim Reynolds v. Rob Sand in 2022?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Rob Sand vs. Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa election law fallout in Scott County, and the ransomware attack that shut down a meat supplier with facilities in Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Katie Brumbeloe, and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny on Point.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Officer injured in Anamosa prison attack
Political News

Officer injured in Anamosa prison attack

  • Updated

A state correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News