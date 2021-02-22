 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: Will Iowa finally lose our first-in-nation caucuses?
On Iowa Politics: Will Iowa finally lose our first-in-nation caucuses?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: proposed changes to Iowa’s elections are ripping through the Iowa Legislature, Chuck Grassley has a primary opponent – assuming Chuck runs again – and the latest on the ongoing assault on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

Iowa senators propose new scrutiny for public aid recipients
Iowa senators propose new scrutiny for public aid recipients

“There are people in Iowa suffering, and this only adds to that suffering,” said Rita Carter, a lobbyist for the Iowa United Methodist Church. “We call on you to not advance this bill. It is mean-spirited. It is couched in nice words, but it attacks the credulity of our institutions and the people that these institutions serve.”

