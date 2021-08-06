 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: What are Liz Mathis and Michael Franken's chances?
On Iowa Politics: What are Liz Mathis and Michael Franken's chances?

On this week's edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Liz Mathis and Michael Franken are running. And what will be in the Trump presidential library?

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lojo Russo.

Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings
Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings

In July, Iowa officials were celebrating the close of a fiscal year that saw state tax collections jump by 16.3%. Tuesday, the Legislative Services Agency reported tax collections last month were down by 33%.

