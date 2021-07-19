On Iowa Politics: The new 'sanctuary' counties for the 2nd Amendment

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Who’s running and who’s not, and sanctuary counties for the Second Amendment begin popping up.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Erin Murphy, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Paleo.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0