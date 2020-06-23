You are the owner of this article.
On Iowa Politics: The Legislature, sleepless in Des Moines, good news/bad news
On Iowa Politics: The Legislature, sleepless in Des Moines, good news/bad news

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: the Legislature – sleepless in Des Moines; the poll says; and good news, bad news.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Helforstout.

