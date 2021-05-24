 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: The ban on mask mandates, and investigating the U.S. Capitol attack
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: The ban on mask mandates, and investigating the U.S. Capitol attack

{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week's edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The right to bare faces, and to investigate or not.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks, effective immediately

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week's show is hosted by The Gazette's James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

New state law stops most mask mandates. How will the Cedar Valley fare?

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

Hinson votes no on Jan. 6 commission but 'might support' after criminal investigations
Erin Murphy: Lawmakers run roughshod over local control
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's family marks 1 year since his death

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News