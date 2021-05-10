 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: Spring break for Congress! What have they done so far?
On Iowa Politics: Spring break for Congress! What have they done so far?

On this week's edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Spring break for Congress, a grand bargain, and virtue signaling.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week's show is hosted by The Gazette's James Lynch and features Lee Newspaper statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

Dems' unity makes Biden’s ambition seem possible

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden spelled out grand ambitions in his first address to Congress, led by more than $4 trillion in new spending and the largest tax increase since the Great Society. Historic levels of party unity now on display in Congress mean he could succeed with only Democratic votes.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and The Surf Zombies Jeremy Jacobs.

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

McCarthy leading GOP back to Trump
McCarthy leading GOP back to Trump

WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point, preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 House leadership position and transform what's left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump.

