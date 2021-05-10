On Iowa Politics: Spring break for Congress! What have they done so far?

On this week's edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Spring break for Congress, a grand bargain, and virtue signaling.
Hinson backing Trump-endorsed Stefanik over current GOP chair Liz Cheney, says Stefanik 'has the votes'
"I respect Congresswoman Cheney's record, but I believe Elise is the right person to unify our Congress," Hinson said on the call, adding, "I believe she has the votes to do so."
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden spelled out grand ambitions in his first address to Congress, led by more than $4 trillion in new spending and the largest tax increase since the Great Society. Historic levels of party unity now on display in Congress mean he could succeed with only Democratic votes.
