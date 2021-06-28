 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: 'Someone else' besides Grassley a valid poll question?
On Iowa Politics: 'Someone else' besides Grassley a valid poll question?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Is there any value to polling people to ask if they'd re-elect U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley versus "someone else?"

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises; Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad City Times, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and McPhisto.

