On Iowa Politics: Rare bipartisan outrage over a secret federal flight of children into Iowa

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Elections law changes, the local impact of property tax changes, Rob Sand discusses his 2022 calculation, and rare bipartisan outrage over an immigration issue.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by the Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises, Erin Murphy, and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Steven Kristopher.

