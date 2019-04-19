{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

This week On Iowa Politics talks about the Meuller report, Dave Loebsack’s retirement, and campaign money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Ed Tibbets of the Quad City Times, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Scarlet Runner.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments