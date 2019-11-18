This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: the state of the race; Castro’s criticism of the race of the state; and impeachment.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City Times, Erin Murphy, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny On Point.
