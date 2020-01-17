On Iowa Politics Podcast: Sanders vs Warren at the Democratic Debate and Iowa's legislature

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Sanders vs Warren at the Democratic Debate and Under the Golden Dome of Iowa's legislature.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Graham Ambrose of the Quad-City Times, and Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Matthew Maybanks.

