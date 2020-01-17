You are the owner of this article.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Sanders vs Warren at the Democratic Debate and Iowa's legislature
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Sanders vs Warren at the Democratic Debate and Under the Golden Dome of Iowa's legislature.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Graham Ambrose of the Quad-City Times, and Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Matthew Maybanks.

