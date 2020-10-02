 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics podcast, Oct. 2, 2020
On Iowa Politics podcast, Oct. 2, 2020

Photo1/Trump-Biden mugs

This combination image shows both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The debates, Trump has coronavirus, and more on this week’s "will you just shut up man" edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

