{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers coming attractions, the pursuit of fame, and a presidential snub.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and BackDrop.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments