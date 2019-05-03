{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

This week, On Iowa Politics talks about the new contenders in the Democratic primary, Joe Biden's Iowa tour, and Rob Sand's town halls.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This week's show is hosted by Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises, and features Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Todd Dorman of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Natalie Brown.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments